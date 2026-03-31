J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.5% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $94,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 96.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $123.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.63.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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