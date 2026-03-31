Sjbenen Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,302 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sjbenen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sjbenen Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,308,000 after buying an additional 3,850,500 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,724,000 after buying an additional 2,776,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,772,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,034,000 after buying an additional 1,671,715 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $634.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $681.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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