Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $69.06 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,490 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $69,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Down 1.3%
T stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T
Key Headlines Impacting AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T declared its quarterly dividend (declared Mar 27): $0.2775 per share, record date Apr 10, payable May 1, implying a ~3.8% yield — a steady income anchor that supports the stock’s floor for income investors and can reduce downside volatility.
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are highlighting AT&T’s fiber expansion as a growth story — the thesis is that fiber subscriber gains and higher‑margin broadband services can materially improve revenue mix and long‑term earnings power. AT&T: Exciting Fiber Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate social responsibility/PR: AT&T boosted K‑12 digital learning in California with $525K, laptops and STEM/coding programs — a modest positive for brand, regulatory goodwill and community relations. Can AT&T’s Digital Learning Thrust Boost Its CSR Initiatives?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings calendar and expectations: Wall Street is focused on AT&T’s upcoming Q1 results (report window in April). Analysts expect a high single‑digit percentage rise in earnings; management’s FY2026 guidance (2.25–2.35 EPS) sets the bar investors will compare results against. This is the main near‑term catalyst. What You Need to Know Ahead of AT&T‘s Earnings Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Market interest: AT&T has been among the more searched/watched stocks recently, driving attention that can amplify moves into earnings or on sector news. AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary ahead of earnings: some commentators urge caution on buying before the April earnings print given competitive pressure from peers — this adds short‑term uncertainty but not a clear directional signal. Should You Buy AT&T Stock Before April 22?
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term weakness: coverage notes AT&T is declining more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting profit‑taking, earnings run‑up anxiety, or rotation away from large dividend names; that price weakness is feeding negative momentum today. AT&T (T) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market
About AT&T
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
See Also
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