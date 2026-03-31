Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $69.06 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,490 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $69,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

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AT&T Stock Down 1.3%

T stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

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About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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