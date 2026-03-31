Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 59,767 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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