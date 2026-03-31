Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Increased by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 6.0% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $293.41 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 403,049 shares of company stock worth $133,459,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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