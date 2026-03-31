Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,918 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 39.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,954,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $236,810,000 after buying an additional 665,635 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 146,339 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 952,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $355,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,461 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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