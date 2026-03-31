Short Interest in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Grows By 36.2%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,626,834 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 26th total of 6,332,990 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,376,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

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Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Gregory Russotti sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $25,693.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 515,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,338.85. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,921 shares of company stock valued at $45,458. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPSC. TD Cowen began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $2.00 target price on Century Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPSC

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company’s proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

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