ORG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1,210.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,410 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 64.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $445,921,000 after buying an additional 1,456,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $87,193,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 662,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,826,000 after acquiring an additional 644,569 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,532 shares of company stock worth $1,877,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

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EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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