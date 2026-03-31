Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $118.69 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $118,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $304.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. CICC Research upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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