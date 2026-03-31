Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $76.23 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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