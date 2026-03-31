Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $54,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canerector Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 20,412.0% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 13,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,188,000 after buying an additional 13,267,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,218.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,723,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,937,000 after buying an additional 5,289,330 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,318.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,936,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,759,000 after buying an additional 1,800,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 603.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,746,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,338,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

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Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $157.75 on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24. The company has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Royal Bank Of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RY. Zacks Research cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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