Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $46.53 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.70.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $555.26 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $404.42 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $580.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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