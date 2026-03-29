Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $18.88

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.8750.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $180,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,056.80. This trade represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 56,305,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,424,000 after acquiring an additional 744,729 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,491 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,391,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,382 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.96. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.The business had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -135.21%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

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Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

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