JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $25,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

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JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2082 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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