Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

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Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 9.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE LAR opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

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Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot‐scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

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