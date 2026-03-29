Prosperity Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,387,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC now owns 444,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVLC stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $947.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.