Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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