SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Holdings Raised by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 4.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 474.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,702 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,771,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 731,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,679,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.72 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0994 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.