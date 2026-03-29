Lee Kelleher Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Lee Kelleher Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.6% of Lee Kelleher Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lee Kelleher Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $636.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $682.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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