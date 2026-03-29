Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,896 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 451.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,464,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.03. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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