Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Omnicell from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Omnicell Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Omnicell has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,112.73. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 784.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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