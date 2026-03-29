Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 12.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $47,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,064,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,749,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $510,000. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 171,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 550,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.