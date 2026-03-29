iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 784.8% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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