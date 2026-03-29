Fluent Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises about 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 556.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,554,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 1,317,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 539.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 193,833 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of EL opened at $67.20 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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