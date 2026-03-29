Head-To-Head Contrast: IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) versus Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chart Industries and IHI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $4.26 billion 2.32 $40.70 million $0.26 794.86 IHI $10.68 billion 2.14 $744.08 million $0.70 30.17

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Chart Industries. IHI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chart Industries and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 1 13 3 0 2.12 IHI 0 2 0 0 2.00

Chart Industries currently has a consensus target price of $204.10, indicating a potential downside of 1.24%. Given Chart Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than IHI.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 0.95% 13.55% 4.71% IHI 6.50% 21.69% 4.70%

Summary

Chart Industries beats IHI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships. It also offers 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring equipment, oil leak monitors, vibration control systems and seismic isolation floor systems, and disaster prevention equipment; environmental monitoring; cryogenic products, material handling systems, steelmaking equipment, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machinery, life associated equipment; aero engines; rocket, space utilization, defense, and traffic control systems; and communication, electronic, electric measuring, information processing machines, and other instruments and equipment. In addition, the company sells and rents real estate. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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