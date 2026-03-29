Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,920,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 750,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 509,710 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,994,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 413,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286,506 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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