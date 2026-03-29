Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 17.76% 10.32% 1.10% Blue Foundry Bancorp -9.82% -2.84% -0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $245.83 million 1.61 $43.66 million $1.74 9.06 Blue Foundry Bancorp $87.25 million 3.04 -$11.91 million ($0.46) -27.76

This table compares First Bank and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Bank and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Bank currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

First Bank beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

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First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

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Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

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