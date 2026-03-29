71,501 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland ETF $EPOL Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,344,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 3,127.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 51,706 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

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