Head to Head Survey: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) & Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wallbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wallbox and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $164.19 million 0.19 -$116.75 million N/A N/A Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR $213.33 billion 0.39 $4.75 billion N/A N/A

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wallbox and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wallbox presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Wallbox’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox -71.11% -569.20% -64.99% Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 2.46% 11.43% 4.68%

Risk & Volatility

Wallbox has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR beats Wallbox on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wallbox

(Get Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets, business machines, printers, etc. Further, it provides connectors, precision optical components, lenses, electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive electronic parts, cutting tools/mold fixtures, and mechanical equipment. The company operates in Taiwan, Mainland China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.