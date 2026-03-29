24,626 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,869,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,605,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 280,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 147,168 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of EWW opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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