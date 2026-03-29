Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. cut its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 309,300 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 990.9% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of F opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -29.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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