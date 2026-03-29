LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2%

IWP opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

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