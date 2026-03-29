InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 16,446 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF $FEMR

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned 3.80% of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elm3 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 176.3% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 70,331 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.57.

About Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (FEMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of issuers in emerging markets. The fund aims for growth of capital FEMR was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

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