Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $154.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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