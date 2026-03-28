Short Interest in Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA) Drops By 55.0%

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,337 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 26th total of 174,038 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rich Sparkle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rich Sparkle currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Rich Sparkle Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of ANPA opened at $8.21 on Friday. Rich Sparkle has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $180.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

About Rich Sparkle

(Get Free Report)

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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