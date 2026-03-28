Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Takes $17.27 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,000. Quanta Services comprises about 10.8% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,519,983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after buying an additional 882,209 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,156,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,139,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.91.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8%

PWR opened at $549.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $583.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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