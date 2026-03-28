Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,155 Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,868,000 after acquiring an additional 418,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

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Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 225.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,952.79. This trade represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $328,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,932.86. This trade represents a 26.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,433 shares of company stock worth $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares worth $3,269,110. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Further Reading

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