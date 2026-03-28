Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Increases By 85.2%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 715 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the February 26th total of 386 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shoprite Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of SRGHY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

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Shoprite Company Profile

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Shoprite Holdings Limited, trading in the form of American Depositary Receipts under the symbol SRGHY on the OTC Markets, is the largest food retailer on the African continent. Headquartered in Brackenfell, South Africa, the company operates a diversified portfolio of supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores. Its retail network serves both urban and rural markets with a focus on affordability, quality fresh produce and a broad range of everyday household items.

The company’s core retail brands include Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave and OK Furniture, each tailored to specific market segments.

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