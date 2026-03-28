Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HST. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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