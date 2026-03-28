Citizens Jmp Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $35.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citizens Jmp from $68.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Braze in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

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Braze Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $205.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.23 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $237,849.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,542.77. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 7,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $125,129.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,692,933 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,355.69. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,676 shares of company stock worth $1,027,661. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 34.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 58.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Braze by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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