Short Interest in Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Rises By 48.6%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,671 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 26th total of 2,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Serco Group Price Performance

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SECCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Serco Group Company Profile

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Serco Group plc is a UK-based provider of public services and infrastructure management solutions, serving governments and private sector organizations around the world. The company offers end-to-end delivery of mission-critical services, combining operational expertise with technology and consultancy capabilities to support defense, security, transport, health, and citizen services.

In the defense and security sector, Serco delivers training, simulation, and logistics support to armed forces and intelligence agencies.

Further Reading

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