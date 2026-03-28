Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 65,328 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $349.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Further Reading

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