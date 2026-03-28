Insider Buying: Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) CEO Buys $66,288.30 in Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) CEO Vishal Garg purchased 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,288.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 54,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.30. This represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vishal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Vishal Garg purchased 10,600 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,594.00.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BETR opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BETR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Better Home & Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Better Home & Finance by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Home & Finance

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

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