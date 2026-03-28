Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $32,852.10 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,095.07, for a total value of $32,852.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,643.83. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 11th, Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.97, for a total value of $235,994.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,053.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,008.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

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About Monolithic Power Systems

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Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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