Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes $6.42 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000. Affirm accounts for approximately 6.0% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Affirm by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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