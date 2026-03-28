Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) vs. Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) Critical Review

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 39.69% 11.82% 5.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baltic International USA and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus price target of $27.09, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Risk & Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -0.03 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $1.42 billion 3.85 $563.46 million $2.46 9.56

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Baltic International USA on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baltic International USA

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Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

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Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

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