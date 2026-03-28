Mather Group LLC. Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 230,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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