Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KOD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

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Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $37.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,221.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kodiak Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Kodiak Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Topline Phase 3 (GLOW2) win for Zenkuda: Kodiak reported that Zenkuda (tarcocimab tedromer) met the primary endpoint in GLOW2, showing a large improvement in diabetic retinopathy severity (62.5% of treated patients achieved ≥2‑step DRSS improvement vs 3.3% for sham) with a 6‑month dosing interval — a result that materially raises the drug’s efficacy and commercial prospects. PR Newswire

Topline Phase 3 (GLOW2) win for Zenkuda: Kodiak reported that Zenkuda (tarcocimab tedromer) met the primary endpoint in GLOW2, showing a large improvement in diabetic retinopathy severity (62.5% of treated patients achieved ≥2‑step DRSS improvement vs 3.3% for sham) with a 6‑month dosing interval — a result that materially raises the drug’s efficacy and commercial prospects. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: The GLOW2 news triggered large intraday rallies (reports of 50–75%+ moves) as traders repriced KOD for a potential regulatory filing and eventual launch. This surge reflected investor expectations that the program can support a Biologics License Application (BLA) and a valuable ophthalmology franchise. Reuters

Market reaction: The GLOW2 news triggered large intraday rallies (reports of 50–75%+ moves) as traders repriced KOD for a potential regulatory filing and eventual launch. This surge reflected investor expectations that the program can support a Biologics License Application (BLA) and a valuable ophthalmology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Following the data, UBS raised its price target to $80 with a Buy rating and HC Wainwright reaffirmed Buy while raising its target to $58 — both moves signal increased sell‑side conviction and provide further upside narrative for investors. Benzinga (UBS) TickerReport (HC Wainwright)

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Following the data, UBS raised its price target to $80 with a Buy rating and HC Wainwright reaffirmed Buy while raising its target to $58 — both moves signal increased sell‑side conviction and provide further upside narrative for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory path and next steps: Coverage notes and industry press indicate a likely BLA filing is now the logical next step; timing and FDA interactions remain catalysts but are not guaranteed. Positive data increase probability, but approval and commercial uptake timelines still carry execution risk. BioWorld

Regulatory path and next steps: Coverage notes and industry press indicate a likely BLA filing is now the logical next step; timing and FDA interactions remain catalysts but are not guaranteed. Positive data increase probability, but approval and commercial uptake timelines still carry execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and hedging activity: There was unusually high put option activity the day of the results (large put volumes vs typical), indicating some traders were hedging or positioning for downside — a sign of elevated speculative interest and potential for sharp intraday reversals. (Options flow reported 3,472 puts vs typical ~256.)

Volatility and hedging activity: There was unusually high put option activity the day of the results (large put volumes vs typical), indicating some traders were hedging or positioning for downside — a sign of elevated speculative interest and potential for sharp intraday reversals. (Options flow reported 3,472 puts vs typical ~256.) Negative Sentiment: Today’s pullback amid heavy volume: After the strong rally on the data, the shares have pulled back today on very heavy trading — a common post‑news profit taking and volatility washout that increases short‑term risk despite the fundamentally positive trial news.

About Kodiak Sciences

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Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak’s research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak’s pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

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