Insider Buying: Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN) Director Buys $29,000.00 in Stock

Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN – Get Free Report) Director Ragula Bhaskar bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,305,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,360.70. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fatpipe Inc/UT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATN opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and a PE ratio of 33.29. Fatpipe Inc/UT has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

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Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FATN. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fatpipe Inc/UT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fatpipe Inc/UT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fatpipe Inc/UT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fatpipe Inc/UT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FatPipe is a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network (“SD-WAN”) solutions for organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and middle-market companies. Organizations, large and small, have become increasingly dependent on their information technology (“IT”) network infrastructure for data access and communications, and the critical importance of network reliability, extensibility, and durability has continued to grow as the volume of traffic across those networks expands.

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