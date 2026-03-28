Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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